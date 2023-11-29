Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Hajdú-Bihar

Residential properties for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

Debreceni jaras
223
Debrecen
197
Hajduszoboszloi jaras
37
Hajduszoboszlo
29
Hajdusamson
26
Balmazujvarosi jaras
25
Hajduboeszoermeny
16
Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
16
Show more
355 properties total found
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€123,256
Leave a request
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€136,369
Leave a request
7 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
€537,608
Leave a request
3 room house in Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€129,813
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€111,455
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€65,536
Leave a request
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€25,963
Leave a request
House in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€128,501
Leave a request
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€238,645
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€93,098
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€74,714
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€77,363
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€180,951
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€104,637
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€167,314
Leave a request
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€180,951
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€66,847
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€125,617
Leave a request
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
€495,648
Leave a request
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€23,078
Leave a request
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€25,963
Leave a request
House in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€77,363
Leave a request
House in Teglas, Hungary
House
Teglas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarand, Hungary
2 room house
Sarand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€43,271
Leave a request
6 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€214,781
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€99,654
Leave a request
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€204,553
Leave a request

Property types in Hajdú-Bihar

apartments
houses

Properties features in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir