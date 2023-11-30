Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gyali jaras, Hungary

Gyal
19
Ocsa
5
31 property total found
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€100,965
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€338,037
3 room house in Felsopakony, Hungary
3 room house
Felsopakony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€527,602
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€225,093
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€235,761
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€149,481
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
€185,324
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€206,534
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€248,873
8 room house in Gyal, Hungary
8 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
€209,536
7 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
7 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€234,712
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€241,268
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€241,268
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
FAMILY HOUSE IN ÓCSÁ, renovated in 2020, WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDEN, FOR SALE 91 sqm family hous…
€119,323
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€183,311
3 room house in Gyal, Hungary
3 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€233,400
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€196,423
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€196,423
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€135,844
5 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
5 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€138,991
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
€330,432
2 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
2 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€75,790
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€182,262
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€167,838
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€197,997
House in Gyal, Hungary
House
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€112,504
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
€365,835
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€192,752
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€301,323
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€183,311
