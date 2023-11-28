Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Great Plain and North

Lands for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

497 properties total found
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 824 m²
€40,624
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
Area 520 000 m²
€681,166
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€9,173
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
€12,842
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 213 m²
€2,621
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 383 m²
€13,095
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 869 m²
€170,581
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 754 m²
€3,149
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 798 m²
€3,149
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 1 706 m²
€3,149
Leave a request
Plot of land in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Area 1 675 m²
€13,909
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 1 342 m²
€3,412
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 856 m²
€3,412
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 595 m²
€2,624
Leave a request
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Area 1 675 m²
€80,042
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 602 m²
€230,940
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Area 1 219 m²
€7,611
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 1 105 m²
€4,593
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 379 m²
€3,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 717 m²
€3,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 561 m²
€3,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 698 m²
€3,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€3,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Felsolajos, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsolajos, Hungary
Area 8 017 m²
€104,973
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 601 m²
€3,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 1 329 m²
€2,887
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 796 m²
€2,887
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 498 m²
€4,461
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 887 m²
€3,149
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 1 030 m²
€3,412
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir