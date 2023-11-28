Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fuezesabonyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

houses
27
28 properties total found
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
€275,192
Leave a request
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 210 m²
€353,818
Leave a request
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€130,782
Leave a request
House in Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€42,458
Leave a request
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€71,026
Leave a request
3 room house in Fuezesabony, Hungary
3 room house
Fuezesabony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€41,934
Leave a request
2 room house in Kal, Hungary
2 room house
Kal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€31,188
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€43,244
Leave a request
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
€46,914
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Fuezesabony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fuezesabony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€57,659
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€70,239
Leave a request
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€63,163
Leave a request
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€47,176
Leave a request
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€52,155
Leave a request
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
€139,089
Leave a request
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€13,078
Leave a request
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€31,319
Leave a request
7 room house in Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€38,003
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
4 room house in Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€39,313
Leave a request
4 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€78,600
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarud, Hungary
4 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
House in Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€34,071
Leave a request
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€65,522
Leave a request
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€33,978
Leave a request
4 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€157,253
Leave a request
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€86,340
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarud, Hungary
2 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€22,307
Leave a request

Properties features in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir