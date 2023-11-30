Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€127,533
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€158,088
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€664,236
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 1 012 m²
€28,695
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
Area 882 m²
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
€92,967
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 886 m²
€23,048
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 3 242 m²
€76,000
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 9 816 m²
€230,000
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 2 947 m²
€69,000
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€249,669
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
Investors !!! Attention!!! An area of ​​3.25 hectares is looking for its new owner on the w…
€123,520
