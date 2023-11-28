UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Commercial
Central Hungary
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Central Hungary, Hungary
Vac
6
Vaci jaras
6
Investment
Clear all
29 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
466 m²
€117,939
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 3 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
3
382 m²
€459,257
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
507 m²
€551,108
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
145 m²
€115,470
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Vac, Hungary
266 m²
€278,704
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Vac, Hungary
266 m²
€279,071
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
553 m²
€1,13M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Vac, Hungary
266 m²
€279,071
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Vac, Hungary
271 m²
€284,575
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
448 m²
€144,075
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Dabas, Hungary
691 m²
€183,676
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Vac, Hungary
270 m²
€289,450
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
106 m²
€209,683
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
271 m²
€995,933
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
269 m²
€440,307
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
1 207 m²
€1,66M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
510 m²
€682,188
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Vac, Hungary
1 345 m²
€1,42M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
501 m²
€393,649
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
1 231 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
566 m²
€222,805
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
397 m²
€342,411
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
355 m²
€1,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
534 m²
€653,457
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
4 718 m²
€2,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
360 m²
€210,715
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
662 m²
€433,013
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
716 m²
€565,769
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Toek, Hungary
506 m²
€790,180
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Central Hungary
сommercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL