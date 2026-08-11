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Hotels for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

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Budapest
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9 properties total found
Hotel in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
In the center of Budapest, at 1081 (8th district, Jozsefvaros), for sale a functioning hotel…
$8,78M
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Hotel 450 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 450 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 450 m²
Modern 4-star hotel with excellent location and stable operation. The ideal investment objec…
$9,90M
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Hotel in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
For sale is a boutique hotel with 8 apartments registered as commercial housing, located in …
$1,47M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
In 1071 Budapest put up for sale a completely renovated building, which now functions as a h…
$4,44M
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Hotel 1 943 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 1 943 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 943 m²
For sale is a fully functioning hotel with a total area of 1,943 m2 and 16 rooms, of which 1…
$10,06M
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Hotel 226 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 226 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 226 m²
Floor 5
10-ROOM BOUTIQUE HOTEL BUDAPEST, DISTRICT 1 th 1.250.000 EUR + VAT EXCELLENT LOCATION - 226 …
$1,45M
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Hotel 270 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 270 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 270 m²
1.450.000 EUR + VAT EXCELLENT LOCATION - BUDAPEST 7th DISTRICT -GRAND BOULEVARD 270 SM 9 U…
$1,68M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 1 200 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
26-ROOM APARTMENT HOUSE BUDAPEST DISTRICT 6 8.000.000 EUR EXCELLENT LOCATION - 1.200 SM - 26…
$9,28M
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Hotel 1 120 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 1 120 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 120 m²
13 APARTMENTS 46 ROOMS 90 GUESTS BUDAPEST PALACE QUARTER 5.200.000 EUR ENTERED AS COMMERCIAL…
$6,03M
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Property types in Central Hungary

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