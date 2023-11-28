Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Central Hungary, Hungary

Dunakeszi jaras
11
Vaci jaras
10
Cegledi jaras
9
Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
9
Toeroekbalint
9
Vac
8
Budakeszi jaras
7
Cegled
7
388 properties total found
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 31 m²
€73,385
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 135 m²
€602,801
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 67 m²
€99,593
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 466 m²
€117,939
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 9 m²
€11,794
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 401 m²
€403,615
Commercial in Gyal, Hungary
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
Area 1 760 m²
€1,67M
Commercial in Gyal, Hungary
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
Area 1 004 m²
€928,700
Commercial 12 bathrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial 12 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 12
Area 356 m²
€1,02M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 210 m²
€433,013
Commercial in Gyal, Hungary
Commercial
Gyal, Hungary
Area 508 m²
€495,300
Commercial in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Commercial
Alsonemedi, Hungary
Area 4 616 m²
€3,97M
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 444 m²
€563,967
Commercial 1 bathroom in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 651 m²
€800,000
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€81,092
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 65 m²
€130,782
Commercial in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Area 502 m²
€314,919
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 264 m²
€458,653
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 372 m²
€1,05M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 168 m²
€564,230
Investment 3 bathrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Investment 3 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
€459,257
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 330 m²
€839,521
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 182 m²
€314,656
Commercial 12 bathrooms in Erd, Hungary
Commercial 12 bathrooms
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 12
Area 580 m²
3-storey, NEW BUILT apartment building with 6-10 apartments for sale, 580 sqm floor area + t…
€1,17M
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 475 m²
€747,932
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 60 m²
€128,423
Commercial in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Commercial
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Area 972 m²
€1,000,000
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 29 m²
€54,848
Commercial in Szokolya, Hungary
Commercial
Szokolya, Hungary
Area 580 m²
€1,29M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 54 m²
€84,392
Property types in Central Hungary

investment properties
