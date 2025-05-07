Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Budapest
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Budapest, Hungary

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Modern Apartments Krasici: A modern contemporary apartments 10m from the water in Krašići. L…
$325,585
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budapest, Hungary

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go