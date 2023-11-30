Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Budakeszi jaras

Commercial real estate in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

Commercial in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Area 122 m²
€263,038
Commercial 1 bathroom in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 7 250 m²
€6,90M
Commercial in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Commercial
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 480 m²
€247,041
Investment in Toek, Hungary
Investment
Toek, Hungary
Area 506 m²
€788,428
Commercial in Budaoers, Hungary
Commercial
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 996 m²
€2,20M
