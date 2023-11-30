Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bolyi jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Szederkeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szederkeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€39,854
House in Liptod, Hungary
House
Liptod, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 85 m²
€21,256
4 room house in Boly, Hungary
4 room house
Boly, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€47,596
4 room house in Boly, Hungary
4 room house
Boly, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€105,504
3 room house in Pocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Pocsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
€317,306
3 room house in Boly, Hungary
3 room house
Boly, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€14,543
5 room house in Kisbudmer, Hungary
5 room house
Kisbudmer, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€60,817
7 room house in Babarc, Hungary
7 room house
Babarc, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 338 m²
€77,051
Properties features in Bolyi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
