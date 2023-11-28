UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Békés
Residential properties for sale in Békés, Hungary
Bekescsabai jaras
53
Bekescsaba
45
Oroshazi jaras
16
Oroshaza
13
Gyulai jaras
10
Szarvasi jaras
10
Gyula
9
Szarvas
8
Szeghalmi jaras
6
Bekesi jaras
5
Gyomaendrod
5
Gyomaendrodi jaras
5
Sarkadi jaras
5
Ujkigyos
5
Sarkad
4
Veszto
4
Mezokovacshazai jaras
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
121 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2
1
53 m²
€36,612
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
5
1
172 m²
€151,749
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1
1
43 m²
€49,535
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5
2
202 m²
€175,337
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€52,155
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4
2
120 m²
€86,893
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€44,555
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4
2
125 m²
€86,463
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Gyula, Hungary
5
2
166 m²
€208,081
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2
1
85 m²
€20,967
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4
1
87 m²
€91,704
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Koeroesladany, Hungary
2
1
75 m²
€25,160
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2
1
85 m²
€78,364
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
3
1
170 m²
€86,489
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
3
1
117 m²
€47,176
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Békés, Hungary
6
3
145 m²
€36,692
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gyula, Hungary
4
1
68 m²
€88,848
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Murony, Hungary
3
1
101 m²
€11,768
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
2
1
120 m²
€18,084
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
5
2
160 m²
€144,148
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Békés, Hungary
3
1
106 m²
€104,311
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4
1
72 m²
€60,254
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3
1
110 m²
€53,728
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1
1
38 m²
€48,728
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
4
1
95 m²
€49,010
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7
2
254 m²
€144,148
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Kevermes, Hungary
2
1
80 m²
€32,761
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2
1
125 m²
€33,978
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
4
1
140 m²
€57,659
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
4
1
110 m²
€26,076
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Property types in Békés
apartments
houses
Properties features in Békés, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL