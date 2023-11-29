Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baranya, Hungary

Pecsi jaras
177
Pecs
152
Siklosi jaras
31
Mohacsi jaras
19
Komloi jaras
16
Harkany
11
Komlo
11
Pecsvaradi jaras
10
282 properties total found
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€91,524
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€143,974
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€62,939
3 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€26,199
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€207,176
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€301,585
3 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€46,942
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,450
4 room house in Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€36,452
4 room house in Magyaregregy, Hungary
4 room house
Magyaregregy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,300
3 room house in Orfu, Hungary
3 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€109,882
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€257,003
4 room house in Orfu, Hungary
4 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€260,936
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€55,046
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€102,277
4 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€31,443
3 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€196,423
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,543
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€120,372
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€115,127
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€235,761
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€340,660
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€31,470
2 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
2 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€58,717
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€91,760
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€102,277
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€70,781
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€14,948
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€36,688
6 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
6 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€262,248
