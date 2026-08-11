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Residential properties for sale in Balatonfuredi jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
House in Paloznak, Hungary
House
Paloznak, Hungary
$797,305
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Habita
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Properties features in Balatonfuredi jaras, Hungary

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