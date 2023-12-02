Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Balatonfueredi jaras, Hungary

Balatonfuered
28
71 property total found
2 room apartment in Alsooers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€181,142
per month
4 room house in Zanka, Hungary
4 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€759,863
per month
4 room house in Zanka, Hungary
4 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€694,732
per month
5 room house in Balatonakali, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonakali, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€626,005
per month
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€132,926
per month
3 room house in Paloznak, Hungary
3 room house
Paloznak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€146,512
per month
House in Balatonudvari, Hungary
House
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€126,799
per month
4 room house in Monoszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Monoszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€370,275
per month
2 room house in Zanka, Hungary
2 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€199,522
per month
3 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€292,997
per month
2 room house in Paloznak, Hungary
2 room house
Paloznak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€90,304
per month
3 room house in Szentantalfa, Hungary
3 room house
Szentantalfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
€132,926
per month
4 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€263,721
per month
3 room house in Csopak, Hungary
3 room house
Csopak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€343,637
per month
6 room house in Csopak, Hungary
6 room house
Csopak, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€865,751
per month
3 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€132,926
per month
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€354,026
per month
3 room house in Zanka, Hungary
3 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€425,950
per month
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€236,816
per month
2 room house in Paloznak, Hungary
2 room house
Paloznak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€209,911
per month
House in Vaszoly, Hungary
House
Vaszoly, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
€92,968
per month
6 room house in Balatonakali, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonakali, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
€252,799
per month
7 room house in Vaszoly, Hungary
7 room house
Vaszoly, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
€1,07M
per month
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€124,935
per month
4 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€383,328
per month
3 room house in Balatonakali, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonakali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€156,338
per month
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€244,361
per month
4 room house in Csopak, Hungary
4 room house
Csopak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€492,812
per month
5 room house in Doergicse, Hungary
5 room house
Doergicse, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€417,778
per month
5 room house in Zanka, Hungary
5 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€506,131
per month
