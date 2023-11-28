Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Balatonfuered, Hungary

apartments
21
houses
18
39 properties total found
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€349,242
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€123,247
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€244,712
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€756,823
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 054 m²
€1,66M
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€601,779
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€236,555
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€776,238
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€552,576
5 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€785,729
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€149,788
7 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€354,761
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€578,129
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€517,688
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€235,687
5 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€453,253
5 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
€331,414
6 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€237,766
5 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€242,656
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€276,288
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€294,057
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€417,829
3 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€210,202
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
€1,05M
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€465,743
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€302,601
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
€628,884
6 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€247,344
4 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€202,611
2 room apartment in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€307,864
