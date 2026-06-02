Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa

Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa

An exclusive penthouse located in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious areas of the Athens Riviera. This spacious residence with a private swimming pool, panoramic sea views, and state-of-the-art technology is ideal both as a luxurious home and as a long-term investment. Thanks to its proximity to the landmark Ellinikon development, property values in the area continue to rise steadily, making this residence especially attractive to international buyers.

Price

— €2,361,600

Property Features

— Unit: C1 (4th–5th Floor)

— Type: Duplex Penthouse

— 3 Master Bedrooms

— 3 Bathrooms

— 1 Guest WC

— Net Area: 185 m²

— Gross Area: 346.94 m²

— Private Swimming Pool – 21 m²

— Panoramic Sea View

About the Development

SOLMAR Residence is a premium residential development located in the peaceful, green neighborhood of Glyfada. The project combines minimalist architecture, spacious terraces, exceptional construction quality, and advanced energy-efficient technologies. With only a limited number of residences available, the development offers excellent investment potential and long-term value.

Built to Energy Class A+ standards, the complex delivers outstanding comfort, security, and low operating costs.

Development Features

— Energy Efficiency Class A+

— Smart Home Technology

— Independent Heat Pump for Heating and Cooling

— Water-Based Underfloor Heating

— Premium Aluminum Windows with Superior Thermal and Acoustic Insulation

— Net Metering Photovoltaic System

— Next-Generation LED Lighting

— Large Panoramic Windows

— Reinforced Fire-Rated Security Entrance Door

— Alarm System Pre-installation

— Automatic Lighting in Common Areas

— Contemporary Minimalist Design

— High-Quality Finishing Materials

Location

Glyfada is the most prestigious district of the Athens Riviera, renowned for its beaches, fine dining, luxury boutiques, yacht marinas, and exceptional quality of life. The residence is located close to Ellinikon, Europe's largest urban redevelopment project, significantly increasing the investment value of the surrounding area.

Nearby amenities include:

— Glyfada Beach – approximately 1.8 km

— Glyfada Golf Club – approximately 640 m

— Glyfada Central Square – approximately 2.1 km

— International Schools

— Private Medical Centers

— Supermarkets, Cafés, Pharmacies, Restaurants, and Public Transport

— Quick Access to Vouliagmenis Avenue

Investment Advantages

— Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program

— One of the most prestigious addresses on the Athens Riviera

— Strong potential for long-term capital appreciation

— Limited supply of newly built properties in Glyfada

— High rental demand from expatriates and affluent tenants

— Modern energy-efficient construction

— Spacious residence with a private pool and panoramic sea views

— Excellent liquidity and secure capital preservation

Completion Date: Estimated project completion: 2027.

Address: 23 Aydiniou Street, Glyfada, Athens Riviera, Greece.

Developer: Lux&Easy.