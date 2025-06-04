Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Puteaux, France

studios
7
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
59
171 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$682,005
Apartment in Puteaux, France
Apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$772,405
5 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$670,562
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$692,304
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$685,438
5 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 98 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$1,11M
5 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$1,14M
Studio apartment in Puteaux, France
Studio apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$632,090
2 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$607,625
2 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$626,014
4 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$785,931
4 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$909,721
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$988,816
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$735,787
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$807,878
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$894,845
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$836,486
Studio apartment in Puteaux, France
Studio apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$534,870
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$860,516
4 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$1,07M
Apartment in Puteaux, France
Apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$336,425
5 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$1,38M
2 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$559,564
Apartment in Puteaux, France
Apartment
Puteaux, France
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$393,640
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$692,304
1 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$463,443
5 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$1,38M
