Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Juvisy sur Orge
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Juvisy sur Orge, France

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
28
3 BHK
24
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
62 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
We are introducing a new, rejuvenating living space on a human scale with clean, modern line…
$379,909
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$311,251
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
1 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$273,489
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$274,633
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$334,137
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$332,992
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$268,911
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$268,911
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$359,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$342,147
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$342,147
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$342,147
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
1 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$275,777
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$313,539
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
5 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$392,496
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$331,848
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$347,868
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$274,633
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
We are introducing a new, rejuvenating living space on a human scale with clean, modern line…
$268,911
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
4 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 5
We are introducing a new, rejuvenating living space on a human scale with clean, modern line…
$478,319
Leave a request
Apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
Apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Area 27 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$196,820
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$257,468
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$263,190
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$359,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$330,704
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
1 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
We are introducing a new, rejuvenating living space on a human scale with clean, modern line…
$242,592
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
We are introducing a new, rejuvenating living space on a human scale with clean, modern line…
$276,921
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We are introducing a new, rejuvenating living space on a human scale with clean, modern line…
$272,344
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
2 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$336,425
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Juvisy sur Orge, France
3 bedroom apartment
Juvisy sur Orge, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$347,868
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go