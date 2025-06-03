Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Evry Courcouronnes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Evry Courcouronnes, France

1 BHK
18
2 BHK
28
3 BHK
52
4 BHK
30
Apartment Delete
Clear all
132 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$259,757
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$252,891
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$268,911
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 5
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$319,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$258,613
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$299,964
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$197,296
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$279,839
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$268,911
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 7
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$329,559
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$277,236
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 6
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$263,190
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$296,375
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$305,529
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 6
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$304,569
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$270,056
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$187,586
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$240,304
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$252,891
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$365,743
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$260,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$263,190
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$291,954
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$264,491
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$187,355
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$297,676
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$298,061
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Discover our living space in the heart of the new eco-district. There will be many public sp…
$288,364
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$311,407
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Evry Courcouronnes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Evry Courcouronnes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
New apartment 32 km south of Paris. We offer apartments from 2 to 5 two-level rooms, which a…
$368,466
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go