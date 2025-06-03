Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Aubervilliers
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Aubervilliers, France

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
46
3 BHK
108
4 BHK
60
Apartment Delete
Clear all
236 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$344,063
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$373,741
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$342,856
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$330,985
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$369,013
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$379,777
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$358,349
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$341,649
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$349,999
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
| Apartments
$361,870
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$292,856
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$359,455
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$291,569
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$344,063
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$304,728
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$365,391
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$335,713
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$376,155
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$385,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$378,570
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$367,805
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$349,999
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$372,634
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$436,820
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$394,064
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$361,870
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
| Apartments
$203,572
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$348,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$379,777
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubervilliers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubervilliers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$354,828
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go