Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Amiens
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles for sale in Amiens, France

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Amiens, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Amiens, France
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 700 m²
Unique historical estate "Little Versailles", Somme Department, FranceA real masterpiece of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Amiens, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go