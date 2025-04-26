Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Vantaa, Finland

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
$105,763
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
