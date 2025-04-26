Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Vantaa, Finland

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
This home offers a combination of comfort and functionality and has 4 spacious bedrooms as w…
$318,239
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$292,924
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
In a great location, on your own plot of new city apartments. The apartments include a parki…
$375,271
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$111,450
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

