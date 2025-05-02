Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Turku sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Turku sub-region, Finland

Turku
25
Kaarina
4
Naantali
3
Raisio
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$242,568
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$181,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse square in a prime location in Teräsrautela! This is a home whose layout works. In …
$285,441
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$334,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Empo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Empo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$165,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Restored from the prison's travel cells, a high standard and quiet apartment with a balcony …
$230,158
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$315,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant two-level terraced apartment in the Rantaruona area, close to the city centre's serv…
$297,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Turku sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Turku sub-region, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go