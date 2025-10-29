Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Turku sub-region, Finland

1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$184,160
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
