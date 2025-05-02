Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Tampere sub-region, Finland

Tampere
18
Nokia
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,508
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a new apartment in As Oy Treen Kaipaisenrinne. The company has completed 2017, so n…
$142,720
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
New space on the top floor from the central location of Vuores! Waste squares have been sque…
$180,516
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
