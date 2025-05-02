Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Tampere sub-region, Finland

4 bedroom apartment in Jussila, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Jussila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Lake view, own plot, geothermal heat, low fee (2,8€/m²), end apartment, rv 2017, less than 2…
$320,416
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
