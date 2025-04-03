Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Amazing land plot with luxury specious villa to be built customized to customer preferences
One of only few exaptational opportunities. Located right on legendary SAIMA LAKE (biggest lake in Finland) with private beach and private mooring pier for yachts
Secluded in the bay of the lake…
We build new villas and select a plot directly on Saimaa Lake to swim and have a pier for the own boat.
Plots are from 1100-2500m3
Here we can build any house within limit up to 250m2-300m2
We have in our portfolio a project of villa of 164m2, living space 151m2 with 3 bed rooms, which…