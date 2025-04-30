Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Tampere
18
Tampere sub-region
25
Southern Pirkanmaa
13
Valkeakoski
12
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Jussila, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Jussila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Lake view, own plot, geothermal heat, low fee (2,8€/m²), end apartment, rv 2017, less than 2…
$323,268
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,776
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/7
Triangle from Santalahti! The bright apartment is located on the 5th floor of a quiet apartm…
$340,342
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

