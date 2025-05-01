Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Oulu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Oulu, Finland

Oulunsalo
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/8
Unique opportunity in the beloved Toivoniemi! A large top-floor corner apartment awaits its …
$281,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$38,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the sympathetic Mälivainio, where this unique, four-bedroom light-coloured home i…
$247,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/12
Cozy double bedroom with two balconies in Sairaalanrinne. A few years ago, the entire apartm…
$44,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/8
Toivoniemi now offers partly original, spacious two-bedroom apartment with canal view, on th…
$124,536
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$163,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$38,666
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
In Oulu, modern city life meets closeness to nature and advantage of affordable housing. For…
$84,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome to explore this renovated one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor in Heinäpää.The …
$111,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Oulu

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Oulu, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go