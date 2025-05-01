Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Ostrobothnia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Ostrobothnia, Finland

Vaasa sub-region
7
Kyrönmaa sub-region
3
Laihia
3
Korsholm
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Malax, Finland
6 bedroom house
Malax, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
This is where a spectacular ensemble awaitsnew residents. The house has a water cyclewater c…
$289,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
Now for sale a wonderful complex on a large 2 ha plot! You will certainly have a good time i…
$530,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Lyyskila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lyyskila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ostrobothnia, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go