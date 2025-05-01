Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ostrobothnia, Finland

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
$155,802
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
$146,704
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
