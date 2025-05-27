Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. North Savo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in North Savo, Finland

Kuopio sub-region
12
Kuopio
12
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Kaavi, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kaavi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
High-quality detached house built in 2004 in Maarianvaara! This stunning home is located in …
$221,100
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
