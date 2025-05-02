Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in North Savo, Finland

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Kuopio in this wonderful home in Pirttiniemi, Kuopio. Enjoy the warmt…
$784,116
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
