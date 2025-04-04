Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siilinjaervi, Finland

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
1 room apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a good, compact property although for an investor, the apartment has a tenant ready.…
$24,357
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$162,628
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
A great place in a quiet area of detached houses. Great location even for the dog owner; the…
$87,463
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
