Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Lapland, Finland

Fell Lapland sub-region
5
Kittila
5
Sirkka
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$232,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$528,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go