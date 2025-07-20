Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Karelia, Finland

4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Piimalahti, Finland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Piimalahti, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa Ruusula is a villa complex suitable for permanent residence, leisure use and diverse b…
$804,428
2 bedroom house in Kitee, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kitee, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
Atmospheric log villa on the shore of Purvesi! Set on a beautiful headland, this log villa …
$266,577
Villa 1 bedroom in Kitee, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kitee, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,757
Villa 3 bedrooms in Raakkyla, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Raakkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa Piranniemi — Wonderful holiday apartment 50km from Joensuu on the shores of Lake Suuri…
$132,701
