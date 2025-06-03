Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Central Karelia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Central Karelia, Finland

1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Piimalahti, Finland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Piimalahti, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa Ruusula is a villa complex suitable for permanent residence, leisure use and diverse b…
$783,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Karelia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go