Lakefront Apartments for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/5
$67,155
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
This gorgeous and surface-updatedThe apartment is looking for a new owner. herewiththe home …
$104,851
