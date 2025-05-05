Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
268
Espoo
52
Vantaa
45
367 properties total found
Office 260 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 260 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 260 m²
Floor 3/3
Office space on the third floor of the property. The office has partly laminate flooring and…
Price on request
Office 430 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 430 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 430 m²
Floor 2/3
Second floor quiet office space with Ruosilantie scenery. The facilities are currently divid…
Price on request
Office 285 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 285 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 285 m²
Floor 2/3
Peaceful office space on the second floor with views of Vihdintie. The facilities are curren…
Price on request
Office 152 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 152 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/5
Mikonkatu 19 is a unique office and retail property in the heart of Helsinki, in the Fenniak…
Price on request
Office 272 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 272 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/5
The Elannontie property offers modern and versatile space suitable primarily for an office. …
Price on request
Office 962 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 962 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 962 m²
Floor 3/5
The commercial property near busy highways is perfect for both offices and storage.The premi…
Price on request
Office 552 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 552 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 552 m²
Floor 1/5
A spacious fourth-floor room office for rent next to the Esplanade Park. The space has showe…
Price on request
Office 270 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 270 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 270 m²
Floor 3/5
Basic clean office space for rent in Lauttasaari by the sea. Can also be rented as evasive f…
Price on request
Office 748 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 748 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 748 m²
Floor 5/8
Modern office space on the entire fifth floor for rent from Aitio Business Park. Tenants are…
Price on request
Office 198 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 198 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 198 m²
Floor 10/11
The space is suitable for an office, shop and service business, but not a cafe or restaurant…
Price on request
Office 2 282 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 2 282 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 2 282 m²
Floor 5/6
Head office-level office space for rent from the office property in Kalasatama, where the wi…
Price on request
Office 907 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 907 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 907 m²
Floor 2/3
The property is located in a beautiful and lush environment and primarily contains space ide…
Price on request
Office 53 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 53 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$728
per month
Office 1 455 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 455 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 455 m²
Floor 7/8
The Citycenter retail and office centre is located in the heart of Helsinki, in one of the m…
Price on request
Office 172 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 172 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/8
For rent a third floor office apartment in Aitio Business Park at the northern end of Manner…
Price on request
Office 410 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 410 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 410 m²
Floor 5/7
Available for rent a bright and modern office space in a great location along Ring I, right …
Price on request
Office 340 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 340 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Office 300 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 300 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Office 2 324 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 2 324 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 2 324 m²
Floor 5/8
The Citycenter retail and office centre is located in the heart of Helsinki, in one of the m…
Price on request
Office 643 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 643 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 643 m²
Floor 2/4
Bright apartment at the west end of the house, consisting of an open space and study rooms. …
Price on request
Office 99 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 99 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Office 346 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 346 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/5
A magnificent Art Nouveau stone castle designed by architect Lars Sonck in the value area of…
Price on request
Office 183 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 183 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/8
Modern office space for rent in the new Vivaldi commercial property in Ruskeasuo. Aitio Busi…
Price on request
Office 3 538 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 3 538 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 3 538 m²
Floor 5/6
The Abattoir, an active hub of urban life, gives an additional boost to the neighbourhood of…
Price on request
Office 1 171 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 171 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 171 m²
Floor 4/4
In its current form, this office includes several rooms and workspaces of different sizes. T…
Price on request
Office 220 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 220 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
The property is located in a beautiful and lush environment and primarily contains space ide…
Price on request
Office 1 450 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 450 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Clear storage space with ready-made loading pocket. Free height 6m. The space has its own ki…
Price on request
Office 195 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 195 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 195 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Office 104 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 104 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
Neat and clear office space on the second floor. It is possible to order Fazer & Co lunch in…
Price on request
Office 620 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 620 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 620 m²
Floor 2/3
A versatile and interesting option for rent near the airport. The space has an efficient com…
Price on request
