  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Espoo
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Espoo, Finland

52 properties total found
Office 758 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 758 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 758 m²
Floor 4/5
Office and storage space in the growing Mankkaa district in Espoo.Sinimäentie 14 is located …
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 183 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 183 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/7
Modern office premises on the 3rd floor for small business. Alberga Business Park is located…
Price on request
Office 872 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 872 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 872 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready-to-move-in space, modern lighting, clean surfaces and beam cooling. Office property lo…
Price on request
Office 1 280 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 280 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Second floor office. Premises in need of renovation so now the opportunity to influence the …
Price on request
Office 510 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 510 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 510 m²
Floor 1/5
Neat room office space on the top floor of building B. The property has plenty of facilities…
Price on request
Office 323 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 323 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 323 m²
Floor 5/7
Available for rent new and modern office premises in a great location along Ring I, right ne…
Price on request
Office 66 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 66 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright, clean small office space for organizations of about 5-10 people. The offices are nea…
Price on request
Office 204 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 204 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 204 m²
Floor 5/8
Versatility is the foremost asset of the Sinikalliontie office property located in the lush …
Price on request
Office 570 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 570 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 570 m²
Floor 4/5
Ready-to-move-in space, modern lighting, clean surfaces and beam cooling. Office property lo…
Price on request
Office 368 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 368 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 368 m²
Floor 2/5
The office building located in the Friisilä district of Espoo offers light and modern workin…
Price on request
Office 269 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 269 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 269 m²
Floor 1/3
The modern Espoonportti office building awaits in the Espoo centre, next to Kauniainen. The …
Price on request
Office 374 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 374 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 374 m²
Floor 3/5
Ready-to-move-in space, modern lighting, clean surfaces and beam cooling. Office property lo…
Price on request
Office 448 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 448 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 448 m²
Floor 5/6
This office and retail property in Espoo offers efficient and easily convertible premises fo…
Price on request
Office 1 345 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 345 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 345 m²
Floor 4/5
This property is surrounded by the dynamic atmosphere of the Otaniemi university campus and …
Price on request
Office 149 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 149 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/5
Office and storage space in the growing Mankkaa district in Espoo.Sinimäentie 14 is located …
Price on request
Office 699 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 699 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 699 m²
Floor 5/6
A modern 5th floor open / multi-space office for rent. For example, the space can accommodat…
Price on request
Office 282 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 282 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 282 m²
Floor 5/6
This office and retail property in Espoo offers efficient and easily convertible premises fo…
Price on request
Office 350 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 350 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
Second floor renovated and modern open plan office space. Convenient and fast connection fro…
Price on request
Office 593 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 593 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 593 m²
Floor 3/8
Versatility is the foremost asset of the Sinikalliontie office property located in the lush …
Price on request
Office 220 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 220 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
The property is located in a beautiful and lush environment and primarily contains space ide…
Price on request
Office 907 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 907 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 907 m²
Floor 3/3
The property is located in a beautiful and lush environment and primarily contains space ide…
Price on request
Office 992 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 992 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 992 m²
Floor 2/6
This office and retail property in Espoo offers efficient and easily convertible premises fo…
Price on request
Office 110 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 110 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Office 170 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 170 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/7
Office facilities near Leppävaara station: Upseerin Avec is located in a visible area next t…
Price on request
Office 167 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 167 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 167 m²
Floor 2/8
Versatility is the foremost asset of the Sinikalliontie office property located in the lush …
Price on request
Office 1 413 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 413 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 413 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready-to-move-in space, modern lighting, clean surfaces and beam cooling. Office property lo…
Price on request
Office 1 182 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 182 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 182 m²
Floor 3/3
Kalkkipellontie 6 is located in Mäkkylä, an area between Leppävaara and Pitäjänmäki, in the …
Price on request
Office 315 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 315 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 315 m²
Floor 2/7
Office facilities near Leppävaara station: Upseerin Avec is located in a visible area next t…
Price on request
Office 361 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 361 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 361 m²
Floor 1/3
Kalkkipellontie 6 is located in Mäkkylä, an area between Leppävaara and Pitäjänmäki, in the …
Price on request
Office 697 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 697 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 697 m²
Floor 3/3
The modern Espoonportti office building awaits in the Espoo centre, next to Kauniainen. The …
Price on request
