Monthly rent of offices in Vantaa, Finland

45 properties total found
Office 297 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 297 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 297 m²
Floor 2/1
Second floor office premises for rent in a modern logistics property in Aviapolis. The space…
Office 310 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 310 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 310 m²
Floor 3/4
The property, located in the business district of Petikko and Varisto, offers an excellent s…
Office 645 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 645 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 645 m²
Floor 2/3
A versatile and interesting option for rent near the airport. The space has an efficient com…
Office 501 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 501 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 501 m²
Floor 7/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Office 214 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 214 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 214 m²
Floor 1/3
A well-maintained property built in the 21st century invites agents! The property is in good…
Office 620 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 620 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 620 m²
Floor 2/3
A versatile and interesting option for rent near the airport. The space has an efficient com…
Office 260 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 260 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/4
The property, located in the business district of Petikko and Varisto, offers an excellent s…
Office 469 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 469 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 469 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright and cooled combi office. If necessary, the facilities can be divided and modified acc…
Office 327 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 327 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 327 m²
Floor 2/5
The Elannontie property offers modern and versatile space suitable primarily for an office. …
Office 151 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 151 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Office 272 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 272 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/5
The Elannontie property offers modern and versatile space suitable primarily for an office. …
Office 150 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 150 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious as well as bright upper yard office space, which in its current form is room space.…
Office 224 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 224 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/2
Office space with two large rooms, break room with mini-kitchen and dressing rooms (shower /…
Office 218 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 218 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 218 m²
Floor 3/4
The location of the office and retail property in Simonkylä is ideal for a company focusing …
Office 225 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 225 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 225 m²
Floor 2/4
The property, located in the business district of Petikko and Varisto, offers an excellent s…
Office 815 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 815 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 815 m²
Floor 3/3
3rd floor business space for rent. The facilities are extensive and include both open-plan o…
Office 929 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 929 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 929 m²
Floor 2/3
Available a large-scale production/office space in Martinlaakso, Vantaa. There is a loading …
Office 335 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 335 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 335 m²
Floor 4/5
Available for rent in Avia Line 3 a spacious and bright 4th floor office space. It is possib…
Office 94 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 94 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/4
The location of the office and retail property in Simonkylä is ideal for a company focusing …
Office 250 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 250 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Office 353 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 353 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 353 m²
Floor 3/2
Bright and chilled office. The premises have a private entrance. If necessary, the facilitie…
Office 887 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 887 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 887 m²
Floor 1/5
The Elannontie property offers modern and versatile space suitable primarily for an office. …
Office 347 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 347 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 347 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Office 160 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 160 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Office 326 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 326 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 326 m²
Floor 3/4
The location of the office and retail property in Simonkylä is ideal for a company focusing …
Office 267 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 267 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 267 m²
Floor 3/4
The property, located in the business district of Petikko and Varisto, offers an excellent s…
Office 140 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 140 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Office 18 000 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 18 000 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 18 000 m²
Floor 6/6
Harkkokuja is located in the rapidly growing Aviapolis business area in Vantaa, in the vicin…
Office 169 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 169 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 169 m²
Floor 4/2
The top floor of the building. Bright and cooled office space, mainly divided into rooms in …
Office 151 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 151 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/2
Bright and cooled office space on the top (4th floor) floor of the building. It is a single …
