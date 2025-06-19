Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Helsinki, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
269 properties total found
Office 1 180 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 180 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 180 m²
Floor 3/8
The entire courtyard floor is vacant in the value property. Rooms on stairs Ba, B and C can …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 441 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 441 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 441 m²
Floor 4/4
In its current form, this office includes several rooms and workspaces of different sizes. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 438 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 438 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 438 m²
Floor 6/7
Basement storage units of different sizes (13m² - 42m²), which are well suited for rent toge…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 399 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 399 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 399 m²
Floor 5/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 260 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 260 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/8
First-class, spacious apartment for rent in Aitio Business Park in Ruskeasuo. Aitio offers i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 600 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 600 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern office space on the second floor of the property. If necessary, it is possible to ren…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 502 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 502 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 502 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 3 538 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 3 538 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 3 538 m²
Floor 5/6
The Abattoir, an active hub of urban life, gives an additional boost to the neighbourhood of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 2 180 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 2 180 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 2 180 m²
Floor 1/7
The Vuorikatu 14 office and retail property is located in the heart of Helsinki. The propert…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 94 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 94 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
Mikonkatu 19 is a unique office and retail property in the heart of Helsinki, in the Fenniak…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 275 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 275 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 275 m²
Floor 4/6
The magnificent roof terrace with a sea view is a memorable detail in the Unioninkatu office…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 2 324 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 2 324 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 2 324 m²
Floor 5/8
The Citycenter retail and office centre is located in the heart of Helsinki, in one of the m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 384 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 384 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 384 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 269 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 269 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent a well-maintained top-floor versatile room office space with large rooms and meetin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 390 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 390 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent from Kalasatama Trawl, opposite the Slaughterhouse area, a modern office space with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 234 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 234 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 234 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 131 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 131 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 131 m²
Floor 5/7
In this office and retail property, the high hall of the house attracts attention. It is a h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 680 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 680 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 680 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 189 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 189 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 189 m²
Floor 8/8
Top floor modern office space for rent in the new Vivaldi commercial property in Ruskeasuo. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 589 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 589 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 589 m²
Floor 4/6
The magnificent roof terrace with a sea view is a memorable detail in the Unioninkatu office…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 340 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 340 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 394 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 394 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 394 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 726 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 726 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 726 m²
Floor 1/6
503.5 m² + 222.5 m². First floor office, which is also suitable as an exhibition space. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 99 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 99 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 140 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 140 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/8
Vuokrataan C-portaan kaunista korkeaa toimitilaa, hyvässä kunnossa. Tämä Helsingin keskustas…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 215 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 215 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 571 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 571 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 571 m²
Floor 3/6
Easily convertible office spaces are available by the Esplanadi Park and the Market Square. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 72 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 72 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 621 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 621 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 621 m²
Floor 6/6
For rent a neat top floor office space with large windows and private, spacious terraces to …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 800 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 800 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern office space on the second floor of the property. If necessary, it is possible to ren…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano