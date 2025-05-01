Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southern Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Valkeakoski
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/7
From the parade ground in Valkeakoski, from the General Market Square, a free fourth-floor t…
$134,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Southern Pirkanmaa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go