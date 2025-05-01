Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southern Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Valkeakoski
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
$125,097
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
$90,776
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
