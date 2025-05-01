Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
$90,752
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
$213,975
3 bedroom apartment in Karjenniemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Karjenniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
$112,587
