Commercial real estate in Lapland, Finland

Kemi-Tornio sub-region
Tornio
Commercial property 250 m² in Tornio, Finland
Commercial property 250 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,564
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Hotel 2 000 m² in Salla, Finland
Hotel 2 000 m²
Salla, Finland
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to a stunning former agricultural school, fully renovated in the early 2000s and now…
$529,526
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 213 m² in Kittila, Finland
Restaurant 213 m²
Kittila, Finland
Area 213 m²
Floor -1/2
Here in the center of Levi, a café currently operates in a retail space along a bustling ped…
$585,999
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 150 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 1 150 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$880,760
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 143 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 143 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
$93,948
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 723 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 723 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 723 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$149,557
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$17,615
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

