Commercial real estate in Joensuu, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Office 840 m² in Loviisa, Finland
Office 840 m²
Loviisa, Finland
Area 840 m²
Floor 2/2
$158,686
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$16,175
Office 1 787 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 787 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 787 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
$1,18M
Office 63 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 63 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$177,257
Restaurant 213 m² in Kittilae, Finland
Restaurant 213 m²
Kittilae, Finland
Area 213 m²
Floor -1/2
Here in the center of Levi, a café currently operates in a retail space along a bustling ped…
$538,668
Office 237 m² in Porvoo, Finland
Office 237 m²
Porvoo, Finland
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$722,245
Office 143 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 143 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
$86,264
Office 70 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 70 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Restaurant 1 400 m² in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 1 400 m²
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold by offer, starting price €120,000, offers must be submitted by April 17, 2025. For sale…
$129,539
Restaurant 2 411 m² in Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant 2 411 m²
Kouvolan seutukunta, Finland
Area 2 411 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$700,899
Office 943 m² in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Office 943 m²
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Area 943 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$41,107
Manufacture 531 m² in Yloejaervi, Finland
Manufacture 531 m²
Yloejaervi, Finland
Area 531 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$355,436
