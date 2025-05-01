Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Finland

Mainland Finland
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Goiglo Hotel & Hostel in Kuusamo, Finland
Goiglo Hotel & Hostel
Kuusamo, Finland
Rooms 33
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Olemme iso hotellimajoitus Suomen vilkkaimmasta matkailukeskuksesta Ruka - Kuusamo. Hotelli …
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Hotel 2 000 m² in Salla, Finland
Hotel 2 000 m²
Salla, Finland
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to a stunning former agricultural school, fully renovated in the early 2000s and now…
$622,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Hotel 1 136 m² in Savonlinna sub-region, Finland
Hotel 1 136 m²
Savonlinna sub-region, Finland
Area 1 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$619,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Finland

сommercial property
restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
Realting.com
Go