  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Abu Dabi
  4. Complejo residencial Mamsha Palm

Complejo residencial Mamsha Palm

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$3,69M
;
12
ID: 32771
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 29/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The Japanese-style Mamsha Palm residence is an architectural innovation inspired by nature.

 

In collaboration with world-renowned architect Koichi Takada, Mamsha Palm represents iconic architecture that brings nature back to the urban environment.

 

The biophilic design resembles a canopy of palm leaves and permeates the entire Mamsha Palm, creating shade.

 

Become the owner of one of 44 residences or sky villas with spacious layouts offering breathtaking views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Be within walking distance of the heart of Saadiyat Island, the beach, shops, and restaurants.

 

Each interior space has been designed to reflect the exquisite beauty of Koichi Takada's architectural concept; the materials and finishes contribute to a high-class lifestyle.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Complejo residencial Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$450,000
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water,…
Agencia
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$428,752
V1STARA HOUSE es un complejo residencial, llamado después de la palabra sánscrito "Vistara" (espacio infinito). Es un edificio moderno, centrado en la comodidad familiar. Las ventanas de suelo a techo garantizan la luz natural, y la altura del techo es de 3,1 metros. En cada planta, hay de 6…
Agencia
TRANIO
Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$305,418
Ofrecemos apartamentos amueblados con vistas panorámicas.La residencia cuenta con gimnasio, parque infantil, piscina.Terminación - 2o trimestre de 2026.Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutosPalm Jumeirah - 15 minutosMall of Emirates - 17 minutosDubai Mall - 20 minutos
Agencia
TRANIO
